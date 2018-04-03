The New York International Auto Show kicked off last week and is in high gear following Easter Weekend. A veritable SUV show, the annual expo has been filled out by SUV debuts from manufacturers around the world. But SUVs aren't the only story, as the show also includes generous helpings of electric powertrains, playful concept car styling, pickup truck grit and ultra high-performance technology.

Rallying the SUV army

Manhattan isn't the first place we'd go looking for SUVs. While it does have its fair share of rugged, pothole-dotted pavement, it's not exactly the kind of wide-open, mountain-lined space featured in the typical utility vehicle advertisement. But automakers have opened the SUV floodgates at this year's NY show, revealing everything from the latest generation version of a crossover market pioneer ( Toyota RAV4 ), to an all-electric newcomer ( Hyundai Kona Electric ) to an aeronautically-inspired revival ( Lincoln Aviator ), to a soon-to-launch concept ( Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport ), to a pair of sporty high-performers ( Jaguar F-Pace SVR and Maserati Levante Trofeo ).

Running the electric spectrum

Electric cars aren't quite as big a story as new SUVs in New York, but they're quite notable for the diversity among their ranks, starting with a newly-electrified version of a classic Mini Cooper , working through a modern-day electric hypercar marvel in the Rimac C_Two , and leaping ahead toward the future with the Genesis Essentia Concept .

Picking up where the Detroit auto show left off

The pickup truck is another vehicle that feels ill-equipped to deal with the tight, traffic-backed streets of Manhattan, but just off those streets inside the Javits Center, the pickup is enjoying a strong presence. New pickups aren't quite as prominent as they were at the 2018 North American International Auto Show, but debuts like the Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak Concept and 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 are giving pickup truck fans something to ogle. The off road-oriented AT4 features a 2-in lift, off-road-tuned Rancho monotube shocks, standard 4WD with two-speed transfer case and locking rear differential, skid plates, hill descent control, and 18-in wheels with standard all-terrain tires/available mud terrain tires.