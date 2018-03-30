The F-Pace is Jaguar's best-selling vehicle and arguably the sexiest, sportiest SUV on the road. In other words, it's begging for a range-topping SVR performance model. Jaguar realizes this as well as anyone and it's added the all-new 550-hp F-Pace SVR at the 2018 New York Auto Show. The high-performance F-Pace gives well-to-do NY tri-state area residents a look at what they'll need to park in their driveways if they want to keep one step ahead of the Joneses.









The F-Pace already has the look of a fast, no-compromise SUV, but with the highest-level model powered by a 380-hp V6, it lacks the chops to roll with the jocks of the class, like the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Porsche Macan Turbo with Performance Package.

No longer. Jaguar drops its supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine under the F-Pace's well-proportioned hood, giving the model 550 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. That means the new F-Pace SVR can fire from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in a very competitive 4.1 seconds (0-62 mph/100 km/h in 4.3 seconds) well before topping out at 176 mph (283 km/h).

The SVR is by no means meant solely to heat pavement in a straight line, though. It gets an upgraded chassis that includes stiffer front and rear springs and an anti-roll system that cuts body roll by 5 percent. It also includes a standard rear electronic active differential and bespoke calibrations for its eight-speed Quickshift transmission, electric power-assisted steering, torque vectoring, dynamic stability control, all-wheel drive and adaptive dynamics.

"The F-Pace SVR delivers the handling and agility to match its performance," says Mike Cross, Jaguar Land Rover's chief engineer of vehicle integrity. "Everything from the steering to the bespoke suspension set-up has been tuned specifically for our performance SUV, and the result is a vehicle that lives up to the promise of both the F-Pace and SVR names.



The SVR variant also gets an aerodynamic overhaul that includes larger front intakes, a rear spoiler, rear bumper side strakes, fender vents, lower body moldings and wheel arch extensions. The vented SVR hood helps to dump engine heat and deliver a signature look, while the specially tuned lightweight quad-tip exhaust provides a distinctive sound while increasing exhaust flow and cutting more than 14 lb (6.4 kg) of weight.

The F-Pace SVR rides standard on lightweight forged 21-in wheels, with 22s available as an option. The rear wheels have nearly an inch (25 mm) of extra width compared to the front wheels, further enhancing vehicle handling. Larger 15.5-in (395mm) front and 15.6-in (396mm) rear brake discs bring those wheels to a stop.

Inside, the SVR package includes a set of SVR-embossed slimline front performance seats with lozenge quilting, a SportShift Gear Selector in place of the rotary selector, and an SVR steering wheel with aluminum paddle shifters.