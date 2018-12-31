Based on a new interface that uses a crisp display screen and a mousepad-like touchpad below the shift buttons on the console, the Acura's infotainment is either very quickly adopted or very quickly hated. Most will like it, given it's similar to many devices like notebook computers. Moving a finger on the pad moves the selection cursor, pushing down on the pad selects. To the side of the pad is a scrolling meter, and a physical back button and home button finish the deal. Unlike the unfriendly interface of the Lexus family, the new Acura touchpad works intuitively – far easier to understand and very smooth on-screen.