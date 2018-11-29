The Passport's overall design seems commensurate with that goal, with a Pilot-like exterior that is slightly boxier. This appearance gives the Passport a truck-like feel, akin to most SUVs, especially in the ground clearance emphasis and the large wheel wells for extra wheel travel. The front-wheel drive models have a half an inch more body clearance than the Pilot, and AWD models have 1.1 inches more (1.3 and 2.8 cm).