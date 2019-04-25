We did like its wonderful little turbocharged engine and its excellent fuel economy. The engine is a tiny 1.5-liter turbocharged four that outputs 152 horsepower (113 kW) to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Every trim level that isn't the base model is all-wheel drive, using Mitsubishi's excellent All-Wheel Control system, which we applauded in the larger Outlander. In most vehicles, a CVT is a soul-sucking unit that refuses any life transfer from the engine to the wheels. Occasionally this is not the case and, if done well, a CVT can add lots of efficiency without killing all semblance of performance. In the 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, the CVT doesn't suppress the engine's peppiness.