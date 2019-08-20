Top 25 most expensive motorcycles sold in Monterey 2019View gallery - 43 images
While the collector car auctions suffered a significant downturn during Monterey Car Week this year, the motorcycles that went to auction had some very strong results, with two Crockers selling into the five most valuable motorcycles of all time, and the most expensive Indian of all-time being sold, too. There were some outlier results, and some bargains as well.
We've actually covered more than the top 25 most expensive sales here, detailing a few that were expected to sell for a lot more, and the major "no sale" results, too.
US$19,800 | 2012 Orange County Choppers Turbo Bio Diesel Triple
Mecum | Estimated price: $50,000 to $75,000
A unique, street-legal, three-cylinder, turbo diesel motorcycle built by Paul Teutel Sr. and his team at Orange County Choppers. It runs on bio-diesel fuel, gets 100 mpg (2.4 l/100km), and was featured on the famous TV show American Chopper. It went way below the official estimate and will one day reward the buyer handsomely because $20,000 motorcycles that have had this much love and ingenuity lavished on them (and have appeared on a cult TV show), will invariably appreciate at auction. A bargain.
$33,000 | 1923 Harley-Davidson JD Chicago
Mecum | Estimated price: not available
No sale | 1927 BMW R42
High Bid : $37,000
Mecum | Estimated price: $50,000 to $65,000
$41,800 | 1948 Harley-Davidson Captain America Replica
Mecum | Estimated price: $75,000 to $100,000
$44,000 | 1948 Moto Guzzi Dondolino
Mecum | Estimated price: $55,000 to $70,000
$48,400 | 1914 Indian Board Track Racer
Mecum | Estimated price: $75,000 to $85,000
$49,500 | 1918 Indian Board Track Racer
Mecum | Estimated price: $170,000 to $190,000
No sale | 1978 Ducati NCR Race Replica
High Bid: $60,000
Mecum | Estimated price: $90,000 to $120,000
$56,000 | 1912 Sears Dreadnaught V-Twin
Gooding & Co | Estimated price: $80,000 to $100,000
The Sears Dreadnaught 1,157 cc v-twin was sold by Sears Department Stores via mail order from 1912–1916, and very few are known to survive. This restored model comes with a stellar provenance, having been purchased at the Harrah's Automobile Collection auction in September 1985 by Formula 1 World Champion Phil Hill. A bargain.
No sale | 1913 Dayton Big Twin
High Bid : $60,000
Mecum | Estimated price: $115,000 to $125,000
$60,500 | 1915 Harley-Davidson Board Track Racer
Mecum | Estimated price: Not available
No sale | 1926 Harley-Davidson Peashooter
High Bid: $65,000
Mecum | Estimated price: $70,000 to $90,000
$67,100 | 1937 Zundapp K800
Mecum | Estimated price: $50,000 to $65,000
$68,200 | 1911 Harley-Davidson 7-A
Mecum | Estimated price: $45,000 to $65,000
$68,750 | 1918 Indian Twin Board Track Racer
Mecum | Estimated price: $50,000 to $75,000
$77,000 | 1914 Harley-Davidson 10E
Mecum | Estimated price: $75,000 to $100,000
No sale | 1954 Vincent Black Shadow
High Bid: $80,000
Mecum | Estimated price: not available
No sale | 1938 Brough Superior SS80
High Bid: $85,000
Mecum | Estimated price: $150,000 to $200,000
$90,200 | 1914 Harley-Davidson 11K
Mecum | Estimated price: $65,000 to $100,000
$110,000 | 1915 Harley-Davidson 11F
Mecum | Estimated price: $100,000 to $120,000
$121,000 | 2014 Lotus C-01
Mecum | Estimated price: $125,000 to $150,000
Only 100 of these 180-kg (397-lb), 200-hp 1200cc V-twin Lotus C-01 motorcycles were ever made, though they have not fared well at auction. One of them did receive a bid of $190,000 at Monterey in 2015, but it didn't meet the reserve price and was passed in. To our knowledge, there's never previously been one sold at auction.
$176,000 | 1914 Flying Merkel 1000cc V-Twin
Mecum | Estimated price: $175,000 to $225,000
This 105-year-old 1,000 cc V-Twin bears one of the most famous names in motorcycle history, and comes with a complete history dating back to its original registration in Sweden. It is an older restoration, having been part of the famous MC Collection of Sweden.
The $423,500 record price for the marque was set by an unrestored 1911 Flying Merkel board track racer at the E.J. Cole sale in 2015, and this bike became the third most valuable Flying Merkel ever sold behind the $192,500 fetched in Monterey by a 1914 Flying Merkel in 2015.
No sale | Steve McQueen's 1936 Indian Chief
Asking Price: $240,000
Gooding & Co | Estimated price: $250,000 to $350,000
This 1936 Indian Chief was part of the famous 1984 McQueen Estate Auction in Las Vegas and comes with all the authenticating documentation, making it a genuine ex-McQueen example of the actor's favorite marque. We've written extensively on McQueen's auction block magic, and it will be interesting to see if he can add yet another marque to his list of most valuable examples. Ex-McQueen bikes already include the two most expensive Husqvarnas ever sold, the most expensive motocross bike ever sold, the most expensive dirt bike ever sold, and the three most expensive two-stroke motorcycles ever sold.
The most expensive Indian ever sold at auction prior to this sale was a 1928 Indian Altoona Hillclimber which fetched $247,500 at the E.J.Cole Collection sale in March, 2015. This bike is still for sale with an asking price of $240,000.
$253,000 | 1912 Indian Twin Board Track Racer
Mecum | Estimated price: $100,000 to $175,000
This 1912 Indian 61 CI Board Track Racer has been superbly restored by Jim Prosper, who is well respected as one of the finest restorers of early Indians and known for his use of nearly all factory parts, giving the machines unparalleled authenticity. This machine has earned an AMCA Junior 1st at the Yankee Chapter meet and an AMCA Senior award for its excellent attention to correct period details. Close inspection reveals the correct Indian-stamped pedal cranks, handgrips, pedals, Bosch magneto and Hedstrom-improved racing carburettor. In fetching $253,000, it became the most valuable Indian motorcycle ever to sell at auction.
$313,000 | 1938 Brough Superior SS100
Bonhams | Estimated price: $300,000 to $400,000
This beautifully restored 1938 Brough Superior SS100 was delivered new to C R Hussey in 1938, though records also show that it is the bike piloted by George Brough in the 1939 London to Edinburgh endurance run, which was written up in the June 1939 issue of Motor Cycling magazine (U.K.).
The record price for a Brough Superior is £416,250 (US$549,349) set by a 1930 Brough Superior SS100 on March 2, 2019 by H&H Auctions at the National Motorcycle Museum in the United Kingdom.
Other top prices fetched by Brough Superiors in the past include $492,973 (sold for £315,100) for a 1929 Brough Superior SS100 "Alpine Grand Sports" sold by Bonhams on November 30, 2014, a 1932 Brough Superior 800cc Model BS4 Project that sold for £331,900 (US$478,059) and was part of the famous "Broughs of Bodmin Moor" barnfind, and a 1922 Brough Superior SS80 sold for £291,200 (US$463,847) by H&H Auctions in October, 2012.
$715,000 | 1937 Crocker Small Tank
Mecum | Estimated price: $600,000 to $700,000
Similar to the bike below other than being restored, it became the fifth most expensive motorcycle ever to sell at auction.
$825,000 | 1936 Crocker Small Tank
Mecum | Estimated price: $700,000 to $800,000
The most expensive motorcycle sold in Monterey this year, and the third most expensive motorcycle ever to sell at auction, this 1936 Crocker Small Tank 1000cc V-twin is one of the rarest and most desirable of all American motorcycles. The exact number of Crocker v-twins produced is vague and has been estimated from somewhere between 60 and 200 made between 1936 and 1942, when the war effort saw the company turn its attention to making aircraft parts. Regardless of how many might have been made and subsequently lost to time, a meagre 50 extant Crocker V-twins suggests they won't be coming around very often at auction.
Conceived as performance cruisers, they significantly outperformed the Harley-Davidsons and Indians of the day, and hence bikes were often cannibalized for their powerful, reliable 1,000cc engines, most notably for speedway cars.
The previous record price paid for a Crocker was $704,000 which was achieved for a 1939 Big Tank in Las Vegas earlier this year, with other recent sales including $550,000 for a 1940 Big Tank by Mecum in Indianapolis in May, 2019, $423,500 for a 1937 Small Tank in January, 2019, $385,000 for a 1942 Big Tank at the E.J.Cole Collection sale in March, 2015, and $371,800 for a 1938 Small Tank at Monterey, 2016.
