Ram heavy duty commercial trucks also have other design elements made to allow aftermarket and specialty add-ons for equipment easier. All items in the truck's components behind the cab are kept below the top of the frame rails, which are themselves pre-drilled with mounting holes and set with the upper portion of the "C" flat and level. Dual fuel tanks are available on all models, also positioned below the railing, and fuel fillers and channels are kept inside the framing for that same purpose. The dual tanks are self-leveling, requiring no operator switch to swap tanks as one empties.