After unveiling the new 2019 Ram 1500 half-ton truck at the Detroit show last year, Ram has returned with heavy duty versions of that truck – new Ram 2500 and 3500 models. Both include a Cummins diesel option with an unprecedented 1,000 foot pounds of torque.
The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty line has been fully redesigned for the model year. These new HD trucks include many of the upgrades featured on the 1500, including active noise cancellation, anti-vibration, and smoother-riding shock absorbers. All of which is, of course, upsized for the bigger frame and stronger design of the HD line's 2500 and 3500 pickups.
One of the key changes is in the extensive use of high-strength steel in the truck's frame. Now at 98.5 percent HS-steel, the framework improves torsional rigidity while lowering the frame's weight. To add to that lightweighting, Ram also used an aluminum hood and lighter powertrain components to reduce the HD's overall weight by up to 143 pounds (65 kg).
Under the hood of the new 2019 Ram Heavy Duty trucks is a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine with cylinder deactivation for improved fuel economy on the highway. This engine puts out 410 horsepower (306 kW) and 429 pound-feet (582 Nm) of torque. That power enters an eight-speed automatic transmission from Fiat-Chrysler's TorqueFlite line. Tuned for the HD trucks and their needs, the transmission offers lower gearing for better pull.
Optional for most of the Ram Heavy Duty lineup in 2019 will be a 6.7-liter Cummins High Output Turbo Diesel inline-six engine that produces 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Nm) of torque. That's beyond what any other HD truck on the market can produce and puts the Ram HDs into the territory of big rig diesel haulers for pulling power. With that engine, the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup is capable of towing up to 35,100 pounds (15,921 kg) and payload hauling of up to 7,680 pounds (3,484 kg).
With all of that hauling prowess, there's a serious need for the truck to maneuver and stop well. To this end, the 2019 Ram HD line has upgraded calipers, brake booster, and master cylinder systems for better stopping power, and maneuvering is helped by a newly available 360-degree camera system that features reverse guidance for trailer backing. An auxiliary exterior camera can be positioned in and behind trailers as well. Tire pressure monitoring for the trailer is also available.
All models of the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty line will include active safety and driver assist functions as standard. These include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and automatic emergency trailer braking.
The 2019 Ram HD trucks also have newly-designed interiors. Styled very much like the Ram 1500 lineup, they offer more room, more storage, and better technology. The huge 12-inch infotainment display and system we reviewed in the 2019 Ram 1500 is also available and, like the half-ton trucks, the Ram HD trucks can have up to five USB ports for charging and plug-in. The MegaCab line, with the largest interior, has 258 liters of total storage space with unique folding rear seats and behind-seat storage room.
Other improvements to the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty lineup include exterior upgrades for better aerodynamics, stronger capability, and ergonomics. There's also side steps (including auto-deploy/retract sets), several bed configurations for carrying capacity and cargo tie-down options, and behind-grille louvres for improved airflow efficiency. The Ram Power Wagon, included in the Heavy Duty lineup, offers more off-road equipment than ever before.
Ram Heavy Duty trucks are built at FCA's plant in Coahuila, Mexico. The 2019 Ram HD line will enter showrooms in the second quarter of 2019.
Source: Ram Trucks
