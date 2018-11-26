The new Evoque also carries a couple of technological firsts. The rear-view mirror doubles as a HD display that can show a live video feed of what's behind the car. And a camera built into the bottom of the car can also stream a live view of the ground to one of the vehicle's two HD 10-inch touchscreens, giving drivers a better handle on the terrain underfoot. The software has also been upgraded and equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.