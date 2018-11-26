2019 Range Rover Evoque to come in plug-in hybrid formView gallery - 47 images
Jaguar Land Rover has given its Evoque luxury SUV a makeover, bringing a fresh appearance inside and out along with a brand new architecture to accommodate more eco-friendly drivetrains. These will include a new mild hybrid powertrain that recovers energy during braking, and a plug-in-hybrid option that's to be introduced sometime in 2019.
Built to handle urban environments as well the weekend getaway, the British automaker promises agile handling from its new Range Rover Evoque. Slim Matrix LED headlamps, flush door handles and a reduction in exterior panel gaps are among the tweaks to the Evoque's appearance. The wheelbase, meanwhile, has also been lengthened from the outgoing model by 21 mm (0.82 in), making for extra legroom and storage space on the inside.
The new architecture, which Land Rover calls the mixed-metal Premium Transverse Architecture, is what has enabled the automaker to bring hybrid electric powertrains to the Evoque series for the first time. A 48 V mild-hybrid electric technology (MHEV) option will be available from launch, which will shut off the engine below speeds of 17 km/h (11 mph) and store energy collected during braking in a battery built into the floor, saving up to 8 g of C02 emissions per kilometer.
Jaguar Land Rover says this will be joined by a plug-in hybrid model within the next 12 months, though the new architecture is still internal-combustion-friendly, with four-cylinder diesel and petrol options also available at launch. These include an efficient 150 PS front-wheel drive diesel option with emissions of 143 g per km, and a 300 PS AWD petrol model with 400 Nm of torque and emissions of 186 g per km.
"Electrification is central to future mobility solutions and mild hybrids are the first step on this path," says Land Rover hybrid system integration manager Dave Skipper. "An MHEV need never be charged and delivers real-world fuel consumption reductions that benefit almost all Evoque buyers. And for those customers that want silent Range Rover refinement, a plug-in hybrid model will be available within 12 months."
The tinges of green continue inside the cabin, where the upholstery is made from a composite textile that includes plastics recycled from 53 bottles per vehicle. In fact, Jaguar Land Rover says each the construction of each vehicle includes up to 33 kg (72 lb) of natural and recycled materials gathered from post-consumer and post-industrial sources.
The new Evoque also carries a couple of technological firsts. The rear-view mirror doubles as a HD display that can show a live video feed of what's behind the car. And a camera built into the bottom of the car can also stream a live view of the ground to one of the vehicle's two HD 10-inch touchscreens, giving drivers a better handle on the terrain underfoot. The software has also been upgraded and equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
The Evoque comes in two new exterior colors dubbed Seoul Pearl Silver and Nolita Grey, and is available for order in the UK now, priced from £31,600 (US$ 40,500). If you fancy more of a look, the images in the gallery show the brand new Evoque from all angles.
Source: Jaguar Land Rover
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more