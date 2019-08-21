Unmistakably Range Rover, the Sport carries a look similar to its siblings in the Rover SUV lineup. Its rear quarter, however, is not as angular as is the Discovery's, and it's less rounded than is the Evoque. It falls somewhere in between, making for a good look that avoids being boxy. Body lines finish the appeal with strong front-to-back edges and the signature clamshell hood. The SVR somehow looks lower to the ground, even if it's not, and retains the capability expectation inherent in the Range Rover name. Its street cred is bolstered, though, with large calipers, big wheels, and those rumbling pipes.