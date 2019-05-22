London calling: The best new buildings in UK's capitalView gallery - 97 images
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has revealed the winners of the RIBA London Award 2019, which consists of 47 examples of the UK capital's finest new architecture, including compact houses, light-filled schools and sympathetic restoration projects.
The 47 winners, which is down from last year's 61, are now in the running for RIBA's National Awards, which will be announced on June 27.
Heatherwick Studio's Coal Drops Yard (pictured below) is a clear standout. The high-profile firm turned two dilapidated Victorian-era coal storage buildings into a large new shopping center crowned by a stunning roof structure. The curved roof is made from a steel framework and features 80,000 slate tiles from the same quarry that was used when constructing the original buildings over 150 years ago.
House in a Garden (below) is also noteworthy thanks to its interesting use of a cramped and awkward plot that's overshadowed by larger properties on three sides. It replaces a dilapidated 1960s bungalow with a contemporary home defined by a remarkable funnel-shaped copper-lined roof. The roof is topped by glazing and ensures ample natural light inside.
"Each year RIBA London Awards celebrate a diverse and eclectic range of project types and scales and celebrate the very best new buildings across the Capital," says RIBA London Director, Dian Small. "2019 winning projects range from a one-bedroom private house which spans the length of two private garages to one of the busiest train stations in the country. They also include several significant public sector housing projects, beautifully-designed school extensions, state of the art office buildings and exquisite conservation projects, which breathe new life into some of London's greatest treasures."
Head to the gallery to check out all of the 47 buildings that make up the RIBA London Award 2019.
Source: RIBA
