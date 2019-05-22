"Each year RIBA London Awards celebrate a diverse and eclectic range of project types and scales and celebrate the very best new buildings across the Capital," says RIBA London Director, Dian Small. "2019 winning projects range from a one-bedroom private house which spans the length of two private garages to one of the busiest train stations in the country. They also include several significant public sector housing projects, beautifully-designed school extensions, state of the art office buildings and exquisite conservation projects, which breathe new life into some of London's greatest treasures."