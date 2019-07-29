Stephen Lawrence Prize shortlist highlights small and superb architectureView gallery - 30 images
The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced its shortlist for this year's Stephen Lawrence Prize. Consisting of six projects built to a relatively small budget by lesser-known architecture firms, highlights include a sustainable home made from cork and another that fits into a small awkward plot once used to repair cars.
Created in honor of a black British teenager of the same name who hoped to become an architect but was killed in a racist attack, the Stephen Lawrence Prize aims to encourage fresh new architectural talent. The 2018 winner was the outstanding Old Shed, New House, by Tonkin Liu Architects, and this year has a strong focus on homes too.
"Now in its twenty-second year, the Stephen Lawrence Prize and bursary, sponsored by the Marco Goldschmied Foundation, rewards the best projects with a construction budget of less than £1 million [roughly US$1.2 million] and aims to encourage ingenuity and diversity amongst aspiring and practicing architects," says Stephen Lawrence Prize founder Marco Goldschmied.
"The judges were inspired by the skill, creativity and innovation of the architects and clients behind each of the shortlisted projects from across the whole of the UK. They range from a clever re-use of a derelict glasshouse in to a community garden and event space, to a series of unique homes responding to challenging urban and rural sites, often achieving the most with the least."
The overall winner will be declared at the RIBA Stirling Prize ceremony on October 8 in London but until then, here's a look at each of the shortlisted projects. Head to the gallery to see more on each one.
Dualchas Architects' Black House is a timber-clad home located in Isle of Skye, Scotland, that's situated on the edge of a cliff overlooking a large lake. The 186 sq m (2,002 sq ft) residence features a fully glazed wall that frames a spectacular view across the water and its minimalist interior helps offer a calming and inviting interior.
Pocket House, by Tikari Works, is a 105 sq m (1,130 sq ft) home in London that's squeezed into a compact plot that previously hosted car garages. Due to the restricted space available, part of it is situated below ground in basement level, while the upper levels feature generous glazing to ensure there is enough natural light inside.
Cork House, which is also a finalist for RIBA's Stirling Prize, is a sustainable home in Eton by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton, in partnership with The Bartlett School of Architecture UCL. Located in the grounds of an 18th century mill, it's almost entirely constructed from a by-product of the cork stopper industry. The interior looks comfortable and light-filled thanks to several large skylights.
The Green House is situated on a very steep slope next to a lake in Wessex. The home, which was designed by David Sheppard Architects, takes the form of a wedge and looks different depending which angle you view it from, appearing like a tower at lake level, or a bungalow from uphill. Large glazing provides views of the landscape while private areas like bedrooms are hidden within.
Crossfield Street House (aka South London House) is another London home squeezed into an underutilized urban space that was once used to repair cars. The house references traditional timber-clad architecture in the area with the use of black-stained timber and offers views of the nearby St. Paul's Church too. It also has a partially green roof and a clever layout that maximizes the space available.
The only project that isn't a home to feature in this year's shortlist, Highgate Bowl turns a forgotten and neglected site in London into a new community garden. HASA Architects transformed a derelict horticultural glasshouse with new rooms, furniture and pathways, as well as restoring glazing and installing birch plywood cladding.
Source: RIBA
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more