Cork House, by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton, in partnership with The Bartlett School of Architecture UCL, is a sustainable home in Eton that's almost entirely constructed from a by-product from the cork stopper industry. The interior looks comfortable and light-filled thanks to several large skylights and despite its unusual looks, the home takes its place very well within the grounds of a listed 18th century mill.