Gallery: Photography is the real winner in the 16th annual Smithsonian Photo ContestView gallery - 15 images
The winning frames from the 16th annual Smithsonian Photo Contest are in. Sixty finalists were selected from more than 48,000 entries from 207 countries competing for eight prizes across six categories. Here are all the winning shots plus a selection of our favorite finalists.
This year's Grand Prize went to Rory Doyle of Cleveland, Mississippi for a touching father and son image titled "Newest Cowboy in Town."
The Reader's Choice award, voted on by the public, went to Carla Rhodes of New York, for this cute pair of lizards she snapped in the Galapagos Islands, off Ecuador:
Russia's Denis Karasev took the win in the Travel category for this lovely image of a woman walking through light snow in Moscow, titled "Spring Snow."
Click through into the gallery for the rest of the winners and a few of our favorite finalists. Or you can see all 60 of the finalists at the Smithsonian website, where you can submit your own photos for next year's contest, and vote on the Reader's Choice award for 2020.
Source: Smithsonian
