When Suzuki first released the GSX1100 Katana, it looked like the motorcycle equivalent of Twiki, the phallus-headed robot companion of Buck Rogers in his contemporary TV series. Silver, sleek, angular, futuristic, and claiming to be the fastest production bike in the world, the Katana caught the motorcycling world's imagination like few bikes before or since. It quickly became a cult classic. Some of the 750cc ones even had pop-up headlights like the ones on the Lambo Countach. They were deadly cool, and absolute icon of the 1980s.