The new look for the 2019 Avalon is a mixed bag, though. Styling from the aggressive hood to the longer, sleeker, more elegant sides and the fastback-styled roofline are all good things. There's just enough curvature to reflect the light in an upscale way without creating a lot of edges where there don't need to be any. The balance of greenhouse versus bodywork and wheels versus overhang is well done. Sadly, Toyota opted to go Lexus-like for the grille, making the new Avalon with the same gaping maw and sharp-edged pinch. This largely ruins the otherwise very beautiful design.