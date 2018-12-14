Where the XC40 really got our interest, though, was not in its sportiness, but its great looks and excellent interior. This is a well-proportioned, good-looking little compact crossover. It has a similar equilibrium of design as the larger XC60 and XC90 models, downsized to match the proportions of the compact market. This is especially clear when viewing the XC40 head-on, with its black mesh grille and its Volvo sash logo. The side view gives the same impression with the silhouette of the XC40 being very much like that of the other XC models.