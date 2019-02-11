Limited edition 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia headed for the USView gallery - 4 images
Alfa Romeo has unveiled a special edition 4C Spider called the Italia. When the cover was pulled off it at the Chicago Auto Show, we could see that the handcrafted little 4C would be something special. Only 15 of the cars will be built exclusively for the North American market, each with a US$5,000 price jump over the standard 4C.
Aimed at driving enthusiasts, the 4C Spider Italia comes with several exclusive items. The Misano Blue Metallic exterior paint will only be found on the Italia model, as will the piano black front air intake and rear diffuser. 4C Spider Italia graphics are seen on the car as well, as is the aluminum dashboard insert with the same logo. Each car will have a progressively numbered plate on the center console to denote its production lineage.
The 2020 Alfa Romeo 4C Spider Italia features a mid-mounted 1,750cc turbocharged engine that delivers up to 237 horsepower (177 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels through a sequential standard transmission. The car weighs less than 2,500 lb (1,134 kg) and sprints to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 4.1 seconds.
Alfa Romeo will begin producing the special 4C Spider Italia edition later this year, with more details on the 2020 model to come before launch.
Source: Alfa Romeo
