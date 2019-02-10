Toyota says that the new TRD Off-Road suspension changes for the 2020 RAV4 result in virtually the same profile and height as the RAV4 Adventure. The engine is also the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder that outputs 203 horsepower (151 kW) to an eight-speed automatic transmission and it's rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,587 kilograms). All-wheel drive is standard, capable of sending up to 50 percent of the engine's torque to the rear wheels where it can also be distributed from left to right.