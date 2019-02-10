Toyota heads for the hills with RAV4 TRD Off-RoadView gallery - 9 images
The fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 entered showrooms late in 2018. At the Chicago Auto Show, Toyota has followed up with a new off-road-centric version of the crossover – the 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road edition. This model adds an exclusive suspension and tires to the RAV4.
The new Toyota Racing Development (TRD) version of the RAV4 builds on the RAV4 Adventure model by adding what Toyota has learned through its rallycross racing team. The RAV4 TRD Off-Road replaces the Adventure's coil springs with more off-road-ready coils, and shocks with twin-tubes featuring internal rebound springs. Bump stops maximize compression direction wheel travel and improve body control when hitting large bumps and dips.
The lighter and more rigid matte black TRD-designed wheels on the RAV4 Off-Road are clad with specially engineered Falken Wildpeak A/T Trail all-terrain tires. These have a square shoulder design to protect against punctures and include severe snow rating, with an open shoulder for shedding both mud and snow debris.
Toyota says that the new TRD Off-Road suspension changes for the 2020 RAV4 result in virtually the same profile and height as the RAV4 Adventure. The engine is also the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder that outputs 203 horsepower (151 kW) to an eight-speed automatic transmission and it's rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,587 kilograms). All-wheel drive is standard, capable of sending up to 50 percent of the engine's torque to the rear wheels where it can also be distributed from left to right.
There's several visual cues to set the RAV4 TRD Off-Road apart from the Adventure. TRD badging and an exclusive two-tone Magnetic Gray Metallic w/ Ice Edge Roof are the most obvious, but there's also dark gray front and rear lower fascias, LED fog lamps, and interior TRD badges.
The 2020 RAV4 TRD Off-Road will also include Toyota's full suite of Safety Sense advanced safety equipment that includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warnings.
Toyota says pricing and availability will be announced later in the year.
Source: Toyota
