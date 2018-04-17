Arup and CLS Architetti's much-anticipated 3D-printed house has been revealed in Milan during this year's Salone del Mobile design fair. While still just a prototype, the project looks like the most fully realized and livable 3D-printed house we've seen to date, with a larger, more complex design than other examples like the proof-of-concept from New Story and Icon.







To recap, the house, dubbed 3D Housing 05, was conceived to demonstrate the efficacy of 3D printing technology and constructed much like other 3D-printed architecture projects. A cement mixture was extruded from a nozzle in layers to build up the home's walls, before the doors, windows and other finishing touches were completed by humans.

One notable difference compared with previous 3D-printed projects we've seen is that 3D Housing 05 makes use of a robotic manipulator mounted on a movable base, instead of a typical static printer, offering increased flexibility. Designed by CyBe Construction, the bot costs €349,000 (US$432,000), so is definitely geared toward firms rather than hobbyists.

The dwelling comprises a total of 100 sq m (1,076 sq ft) of floorspace, divided into a living area with a table and chairs, a bedroom with double bed, kitchen area that includes a kitchenette and a small dining area, and a particularly plush-looking bathroom with bath, toilet, sink and seating. The interior furniture and fittings look very high-end and include brass window frames and even a chandelier.



The 3D-printed house also has a terrace roof reached by exterior steps, while some greenery softens its otherwise rough appearance.