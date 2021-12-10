Fusion Bra draws on 3D printing/scanning tech for a custom fit

It's no secret that finding a comfortably fitting bra can be difficult, often requiring multiple failed attempts. That's where the Braave system comes in, as it uses 3D printing and scanning technology to produce client-specific custom-fit "Fusion Bras."

After initially placing an order, customers receive a link to download Braave's BreastID iOS app – it should be noted that the system is only compatible with iPhone X and higher models.

Utilizing the app, along with the phone's depth-mapping camera, users proceed to perform a two-minute 3D scan of their bare upper body. And no, their face is not in the shot. Additionally, the image which is obtained is a three-dimensional depth map, not an actual photograph.

Once that encrypted depth map is sent back to the company, it's used to create the Fusion Bra itself. Instead of a traditional underwire, the garment incorporates custom 3D-printed UnderFits which are designed to comfortably curve around the client's ribcage underneath her breasts.

The rest of the bra consists of an individually sized (but not 3D-printed) left cup, right cup, and back section. These are made of what is described as an "ultra-soft" fabric, 75 percent of which is derived from recycled plastic bottles.

The Fusion Bra is available now via the Braave website, priced at US$75.

Source: Braave

