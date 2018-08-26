Automotive auction records have been toppling over the last 72 hours during Monterey Car Week, with a <a href="https://newatlas.com/monterey-2018-auction-preview-gary-cooper-duesenberg-ssj/55919/" rel="nofollow">1935 Duesenberg SSJ selling for $22 million</a>. The Duesenberg SSJ is one of of just two made, with this car being owned by famous actor Gary Cooper, and being the world's fastest pre-WW2 road car. In selling for $22 million, the Duesenberg SSJ became the most valuable American car and the most valuable pre-WW2 car ever sold. (Credit: RM-Sotheby's)