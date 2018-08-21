The main image above was taken at the workshop of Merlyn "Joe" Kaufmann in Manitowac, Wisconsin circa 1962. Kaufmann restored Duesenbergs and handled around 65-75 of them over the years. The three cars above had all belonged to movie stars (each pictured below their respective cars) and the Greta Garbo car at left was the most expensive car ever to sell at auction in 1972 when it fetched $90,000 at a Kruse International auction. In 1987, during the first collectible car boom, Kruse sold it a second time, for $1.4 million. Marion Davies' Duesenberg is often attributed to the ownership of press mogul William Randolph Hearst but Davies was his mistress and Hearst showered her with gifts, the Duesenberg being one of them. Between her career and Hearst's patronage, when Davies died in 1961, she owned three New York skyscrapers, The Desert Inn in Palm Springs, and an estate in Beverly Hills. Clara Bow, who became known as "the It girl," was the leading actress of the 1920s and "came to personify the Roaring Twenties".