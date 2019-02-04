The 48 Wallytender doesn't offer quite the same leg room, but with an overall length of 46 ft and maximum beam length of 14.1 ft it does offer enough space for 12 to venture out for the day and two to sleep down below. Amenities include a shower and galley unit fitted with twin cooking rings, a sink and two fridges. There is also a large dining table surrounded by sun lounges, bench seating and a pair of chairs that can be swiveled to face forward when the watercraft is on the move.