48 Wallytender yacht features folding walls for expansive fun in the SunView gallery - 12 images
When giant of the yachting world the Ferretti Group acquired small but savvy outfit Wally last month, it did so looking to add some flair and award-winning pedigree to its boatbuilding portfolio. The first fruits of this partnership were revealed at last week's Düsseldorf International Boat Show, with the new 48 Wallytender staying true to the company's offbeat but spectacular stylings, but featuring a few modern upgrades including folding bulwarks that make for an extra spacious swimming deck.
The all-new 48 Wallytender is a remake of the hugely popular Wally Tender, which was once the company's top seller but far from its most outlandish design. Some of the company's with more ambitious concepts include a 99-meter (325-ft) "floating island" gigayacht and what could be described as a multi-story, waterborne holiday resort.
The 48 Wallytender doesn't offer quite the same leg room, but with an overall length of 46 ft and maximum beam length of 14.1 ft it does offer enough space for 12 to venture out for the day and two to sleep down below. Amenities include a shower and galley unit fitted with twin cooking rings, a sink and two fridges. There is also a large dining table surrounded by sun lounges, bench seating and a pair of chairs that can be swiveled to face forward when the watercraft is on the move.
This entertaining space can be expanded thanks to bulwark sections that fold downwards, in a similar vein to the Italian-built Evo 43 we looked at in 2016, with a retractable gangway that doubles as a 5-step ladder to climb back on deck.
Below the sun bed is a compartment housing twin Volvo IPS 650 engines that combine for 1,020 horsepower to propel the 48 Wallytender to a top speed speed of 38 knots (70 km/h or 43.7 mph). Other technical bells and whistles include user-friendly joystick controls and a one-touch Besenzoni anchoring system.
There's no official launch date for the 48 Wallytender just yet, though its creators say the first unit is currently under construction in Italy and will be ready in time for the European summer. The same goes for the price, but you can expect a few zeroes attached. The animated video below offers a look at the boat in action.
Source: Wally
