5 ways to save money on travel

If you’re satisfying your wanderlust by roaming the streets of foreign lands via Google Earth because travel prices are so high right now, here are five tips that will get you off your screen and into the real world for less than you thought.



Fly for Less

Whether you're focusing on your bucket list or searching by ticket cost for whatever fits your budget, you could spend hours scouring travel sites for the best deals—or you could trust the Dollar Flight Club app to find you the cheapest flight available for your chosen destination. With this invaluable app not only you will uncover terrific savings on Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class fares, but also “Mistake Fares” (those glitches caused by technical issues or human error causing airfares to show up online for significantly lower than the regular price). Additionally, you will have access to perks and discounts from Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, and Huckberry. Highly rated on Trustpilot and with over a million users worldwide, having lifetime access to Dollar Flight Club is a sure bet when it comes to saving money on travel. Even the acclaimed Conde Nast Traveler notes that "Dollar Flight Club has an impressive track record hunting down low-priced seats.”

Prepare for the Flight

In most cases, gone are the days of free food, free blankets, and free seat selection, not to mention the free checked bags. So our advice is to be prepared before you even step on the plane. Pack as light as possible. You might be surprised just how much you can squeeze into a duffle or a carry-on, especially when using vacuum storage bags that can triple the room inside your suitcase. Be sure to bring food with you on board, with the most economical being a packed meal you made at home. And don’t forget to tote along your own cozy blanket to stave off the airline chills. Lastly, as far as your seat selection goes, if you’re nice to the check-in agent, they may allow you to change where you’re sitting if there are options available at the time of boarding.

Avoid Renting a Car

Depending on where you are in the world, you may have no choice but to rent a car. Our suggestion, however, is that, if you can, avoid going that route as rental rates have skyrocketed. If you must, you may want to look into a mobile-only service such as Virtuo, a car rental app that supplies vehicles on-demand at a much lower rate than the larger agencies. But beyond that, there are many alternatives, again depending on your location. There are ridesharing and taxi services. There is public transit, including trains, subways, and buses, with plenty of cities offering bulk or unlimited-trip tickets at a discount. You may opt to hop on a bicycle to view the surrounding scenery. And, of course, there is always good ol’ walking—a great way to see a place and burn off some of those vacation calories.

Opt Out of Dining Out

We certainly don’t want to deprive you of savoring the local cuisine, but you could likely pick up ingredients at the local market and prepare a feast for an entire family for as much as it costs for an entrée at the trendy restaurants in town. Naturally, this only works if you’ve booked yourself into an Airbnb or some other accommodation that includes a kitchen, so that's something to consider when you're planning the trip. Alternately, you could stay at a hotel that includes breakfast, and come lunchtime, that’s when you could opt for a meal out. Lunches are almost always more affordable, and then you can hit up street vendors or a food hall for dinner. When you are looking for places to eat, check out Yelp or a similar app to help you source more low-cost options, and keep your eyes open for coupons on sites like Groupon or in the local newspapers and magazines. Having plenty of snacks and water on hand when you're out and about will make it easier to avoid stopping somewhere between meals too.

Balance Free and Paid Activities

Of course, you’re going to dole out extra cash while you’re abroad. It’s inevitable. You will want to take in the tourist attractions, perhaps see a show or two, or take a side trip. That’s where an app like Dollar Flight Club can help offset costs, but you can also be on the lookout for other coupons or discounts and free days (museums often offer these). There will undoubtedly be lots of other adventures to go on with little or no hit to the budget like picnics in the park, hiking, and checking out the local architecture. And if where you’re going offers free walking tours, that’s a great way to learn about the area you’re in without spending a dime.

Of course, before you hit the road, you should figure out your whole-trip budget so you can plan ahead for success and then focus on relaxing and enjoying while you're there. So, where will you go next?

Prices subject to change.