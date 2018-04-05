The M4 Convertible is one of the cars available through BMW's new subscription service

Following in the footsteps of other premium automotive manufacturers, BMW has put together a car subscription service that lets drivers pay a fixed monthly fee for access to a fleet of different luxury car options, which can be delivered and switched over on demand.

For US$2,000 a month, you can drive whatever you like from the "Legend" tier, which includes the 530e xDrive iPerformance, the 540i, the X5 xDrive 35i, the 440i coupe, the M2 coupe or the 440i convertible.

Jack it up to $3,700 per month and you've got your pick from M tier cars that include the M5 sedan, X5M and X6M SUVs and the M4 convertible. There's a joining fee of $575 for both tiers, which will be waived for the first 50 customers.

The $2,000 Legend tier price is about what you'd pay off a three-year loan on a $70,000 car each month. But all your maintenance costs, insurance and roadside cover is included and you get to grab something different, new and recently detailed any time you like.

Of course, the downside it that you don't end up with a car to sell or drive around at the end of it. And BMW might well ring you up and ask for the M5 back for servicing after a few weeks.

Access by BMW, as the scheme is called, is rolling out initially in the Nashville, Tennessee area. Depending on how that goes, you may see it rolling out in other locations in the coming months.