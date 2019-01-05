When you're looking for a rugged off-road truck to serve as the basis of your world-conquering expedition rig, it's hard to go wrong with a vehicle that can rightfully call itself the Unimog's bigger, stronger brother. That's the Zetros. Action Mobil has built Zetros expedition trucks before, but the Pure 5000 Zetros represents the first time it's married the rugged Zetros 1833 A 4x4 with the type of compact Pure motorhome box it usually bolts to a MAN chassis. The MAN trucks aren't exactly fragile snowflakes, but the Zetros' big pronounced nose, cut chin and high, sturdy front wheel arches leave the Pure series looking more powerful than ever.

