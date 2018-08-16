As an interesting aside, we tried to get a more complete breakdown of base and option pricing, but EarthCruiser's sales and production manager Mark Fawcett said the full kit would be too large to send via satellite. He was deep into an overland trek through the heart of Australia doing some touring with the XPR440 but still managed to reply to our email inquiry within the hour, demonstrating how a machine like the 440 can keep you connected even when you're out well beyond the boonies. The photo just above is one of the most recents that EarthCruiser posted to Facebook from its trip across Oz - looks like our type of "office".