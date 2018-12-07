Over the past year or so, last mile commuters looking for an easier way to get around town have been renting lightweight and portable electric kickscooters. Firms like Lime and Bird have clocked up millions of rides in cities across the US (and beyond), so it's no surprise that mobility hardware manufacturers are getting in on the action. Maker of skateboards and rocketskates Acton also has its fingers in the electric kickscooter market, and has announced its first fleet-ready model – the M Scooter Pro – which is due for launch in January 2019.