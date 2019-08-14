Down the sides, minimalistic lines create a narrow, athletic waist, and the rear is crisp and clean, with forged carbon highlighting the spoiler, underbody and front side aero elements, and the spokes on its eye-catching 21-inch rims. While some of its lines clearly betray its Asian design influences, there are other touches that seem inspired by German work – not least the shapes that radiate out from the logo on the front grille, which recalls some of the fun stuff Mercedes-Benz has been doing in recent years.