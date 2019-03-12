Zurich apartment building offers affordable rent and a whole lot of concreteView gallery - 30 images
Most of the concrete architecture projects we cover are luxury homes for the wealthy. Not the Affordable Housing Langgrütstrasse though, as this concrete apartment building offers some of the cheapest apartments to rent in Zurich, Switzerland, according to Gus Wüstemann Architects.
Affordable Housing Langgrütstrasse is situated on a small plot in the Albisrieden area of Zurich, and is surrounded by 1950s-era apartment buildings.
It comprises four two-bedroom apartments measuring 60 sq m (645 sq ft) each and five three bedroom apartments measuring 95 sq m (1,022 sq ft). Each home has either one or two balconies or terrace areas, depending on which floor the apartment is on and its size. They are reached by sliding glass doors and shaded by wooden blinds.
Even compared with other concrete homes we've covered, the interior decor is very minimalist and includes built-in shelving and benches. Wooden cabinetry and sliding doors in the kitchens and bathrooms do provide a contrast and the overall look will be appreciated by fans of the style – though no doubt some will find it too severe.
"The Baechi Foundation specifically asked for affordable housing with a great quality of living in the center of Zurich," says Gus Wüstemann Architects. "Natural light, privacy and a spatial moment of generosity, were the focus of this project. The rents had to be affordable and so all the flats were rented out considerably cheap – the rent is amongst the cheapest in the city of Zurich."
We've asked Gus Wüstemann Architects exactly how cheap rent is at Affordable Housing Langgrütstrasse, but have yet to hear back.
Source: Gus Wüstemann Architects
