Airbus' H160 mutli-role helicopter awarded EASA certification

Airbus Helicopters' multi-role H160 helicopter has received type certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Three prototypes of the twin-engine rotorcraft have completed over 1,500 hours of test and demonstration flights and it is now expected to gain US FAA certification before commercial deliveries begin later this year.

Introduced at the Heli-Expo in Orlando, Florida in March 2015, the H160 is the latest generation of Airbus' H family of helicopters, building on the legacies of the H145 and H175 and replacing the company's AS365 and EC155 models. Since 2015, the H160 has been undergoing flight tests in the run-up to entering service this year in both civilian and military variants.

According to Airbus, the H160 is designed to carry out a wide variety of missions, including offshore transportation, emergency medical services, private and business aviation, and public services. It boasts a composite fuselage and includes the Helionix pilot assistance and automated systems, as well as a sound-reducing Blue Edge double-swept five-bladed main rotor – the first on a rotorcraft. It is also the first civilian helicopter to use a canted Fenestron anti-torque tail rotor. In addition, the conventional hydraulic landing gear is replaced by electric components to make it lighter and safer.

The H160 has a crew of two and can carry up to 12 passengers or a payload of 1,760 kg (3,880 lb). It's powered by two Turbomeca Arrano turboshaft engines and has a main rotor diameter of 12 m (39 ft). In flight, it has a maximum speed of 175 kn (325 km/h, 202 mph), cruises at 155 kn (287 km/h, 178 mph), has a range of 460 nm (85 km, 530 mi), and a service ceiling of 19,000 ft (5,900 m).

"We are proud that the H160 has received its EASA type certificate," says Bruno Even, Airbus Helicopters CEO. "This achievement represents years of hard work designing, industrializing and defining the support ecosystem with our suppliers and partners, and I would like to thank everyone who has dedicated their time and energy to turning this next generation helicopter into reality. I now look forward to the H160 entering into service and offering its innovative features that bring competitiveness alongside additional comfort and safety to customers worldwide."

Source: Airbus Helicopters