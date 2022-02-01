Boeing to build the world's largest twin-engine air freightliner

As part of a new 50-aircraft deal with Qatar Airways, Boeing has introduced its new 777-8 Freighter, the world's largest, longest-range twin-engine freightliner, with the same payload capacity as the 747-400 Freighter.

The latest variant of Boeing's 777X family, the 777-8 Freighter is the result of a 2019 request by Qatar Airways for the company to create a new 777X freighter variant to replace the 777F. Since Qatar Airways is the third-largest air freight company by tonnage flown, Boeing listened, resulting in the new purchase of 34 jets and options for 16 more, worth more than US$20 billion. The deal was signed at the White House today by Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal, and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker.

The 777-8 Freighter shares the same lightweight wing design of the 777X family, with its composite spar made of over 400 miles (644 km) of carbon tape cured in a specially built autoclave. In combination with its pair of GE9X high-bypass turbofan aircraft engines, which put out about 100,000 lb of thrust each and are 10 percent more efficient than their predecessor, the aircraft has a range of 4,410 nm (5,070 miles, 8,167 km) and a structural payload of 118 tonnes.

The 777-8 Freighter (bottom) will be the world's largest twin-engine frieghtliner Boeing

"We are delighted to launch Boeing's next great cargo airplane – the 777-8 Freighter – with Qatar Airways, one of the world's largest cargo carriers and our partner since the airline began operations 25 years ago," said Deal. "Our team is ready to create an airplane that will serve them well for many decades. Qatar Airways' selection of the efficient 777-8 Freighter is a testament to our commitment to provide freighters with market-leading capacity, reliability and efficiency.

"We are proud that Boeing provides over 90 percent of the world's dedicated freighter capacity. With global supply chains under pressure and high demand for e-commerce, the performance and capabilities of the fleet is more important than ever."

Being built at Boeing's Everett, Washington facility, the first 777-8 Freighter is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

Source: Boeing