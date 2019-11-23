Boeing rolls out largest MAX line variant, the 737 MAX 10

Boeing's 737 MAX 10 airliner had a quiet rollout on Friday at the company's facility in Renton, Washington. On November 22, 2019, in a ceremony attended by thousands of Boeing employees, the largest variant of the 737 MAX line was unveiled before the aircraft goes on to a series of system checks and engine runs culminating in its maiden flight in 2020.

A larger variant of the 737 Max 9, the MAX 10 is designed to go head to head with the Airbus A321neo on the highly competitive world airliner market. To keep down development costs, the MAX 10 is a stretched version of its predecessor and retains many of its features, such as the wing and the CFM Leap 1B engine, though there is a new undercarriage.

According to Boeing, the MAX 10 has the lowest seat-mile cost of any single-aisle airplane on the market and has already secured 550 orders from 20 international customers. It comes in two-class variants seating 188 to 204 passengers, but it can carry as many as 230 thanks to its length of 43.8 m (143.6 ft). In addition, it has a range of 3,300 nm (6,110 km).

"Today is not just about a new airplane. It’s about the people who design, build and support it," says Mark Jenks, vice president and general manager of the 737 program. "This team’s relentless focus on safety and quality shows the commitment we have to our airline customers and every person who flies on a Boeing airplane."

Source: Boeing