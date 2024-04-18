© 2024 New Atlas
Aircraft

Video: Boom's XB-1 cleared for supersonic test flights

By David Szondy
April 17, 2024
Video: Boom's XB-1 cleared for supersonic test flights
Boom Supersonic's XB-1 prototype has been granted permission to fly at Mach speeds
Boom Supersonic's XB-1 prototype has been granted permission to fly at Mach speeds
View 1 Image
Boom Supersonic's XB-1 prototype has been granted permission to fly at Mach speeds
1/1
Boom Supersonic's XB-1 prototype has been granted permission to fly at Mach speeds

Boom has been given permission to go supersonic by the US FAA. The first-ever Special Flight Authorization (SFA) to Exceed Mach means the company's XB-1 prototype will be allowed to break the sound barrier during its test flights.

So far, Boom's XB-1 has completed one wheels-down test flight, but if it's to travel faster than Mach 1, it has to have all the paperwork in order. Civilian supersonic flight is illegal in US airspace, so the company has to have special FAA permission to carry out its supersonic flight program.

In addition, clearing the XB-1, the permission also designated the Black Mountain Supersonic Corridor at Edwards Air Force Base in California and part of the High Altitude Supersonic Corridor within the R-2515 airspace as a permissible area for Boom to conduct supersonic test flights.

XB-1

Not that there's any hurry in all this. Boom says that there are up to 20 subsonic tests to be completed before going into the Mach numbers. These include the first wheels-up flight, flight systems test, subsystems tests, vibration tests, and demonstrations that the airframe can operate within safe vibration limits. The first three supersonic flights will be at Mach 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3. Because of the great speed, the tests will require a great deal of air space to conduct.

The new agreement will allow Boom to test the XB-1 at speeds above Mach 1 while waiving some environmental regulations involving sonic booms and their effects. During the flights, the XB-1 will be accompanied by a chase plane to aid in gathering information about performance, including handling, altitude, airspeed, and airworthiness.

"Following XB-1’s successful first flight, I’m looking forward to its historic first supersonic flight," said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic. "We thank the Federal Aviation Administration for supporting innovation and enabling XB-1 to continue its important role of informing the future of supersonic travel."

Source: Boom Supersonic

Tags

AircraftBoomSupersonic
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!