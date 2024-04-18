Video: Boom's XB-1 cleared for supersonic test flights

Boom has been given permission to go supersonic by the US FAA. The first-ever Special Flight Authorization (SFA) to Exceed Mach means the company's XB-1 prototype will be allowed to break the sound barrier during its test flights.

So far, Boom's XB-1 has completed one wheels-down test flight, but if it's to travel faster than Mach 1, it has to have all the paperwork in order. Civilian supersonic flight is illegal in US airspace, so the company has to have special FAA permission to carry out its supersonic flight program.

In addition, clearing the XB-1, the permission also designated the Black Mountain Supersonic Corridor at Edwards Air Force Base in California and part of the High Altitude Supersonic Corridor within the R-2515 airspace as a permissible area for Boom to conduct supersonic test flights.

Not that there's any hurry in all this. Boom says that there are up to 20 subsonic tests to be completed before going into the Mach numbers. These include the first wheels-up flight, flight systems test, subsystems tests, vibration tests, and demonstrations that the airframe can operate within safe vibration limits. The first three supersonic flights will be at Mach 1.1, 1.2, and 1.3. Because of the great speed, the tests will require a great deal of air space to conduct.

The new agreement will allow Boom to test the XB-1 at speeds above Mach 1 while waiving some environmental regulations involving sonic booms and their effects. During the flights, the XB-1 will be accompanied by a chase plane to aid in gathering information about performance, including handling, altitude, airspeed, and airworthiness.

"Following XB-1’s successful first flight, I’m looking forward to its historic first supersonic flight," said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic. "We thank the Federal Aviation Administration for supporting innovation and enabling XB-1 to continue its important role of informing the future of supersonic travel."

Source: Boom Supersonic