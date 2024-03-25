© 2024 New Atlas
Aircraft

Video: Next-gen supersonic aircraft takes flight

By David Szondy
March 24, 2024
Video: Next-gen supersonic aircraft takes flight
XB-1 in the air
XB-1 in the air
View 14 Images
XB-1 in the air
1/14
XB-1 in the air
XB-1 taking off
2/14
XB-1 taking off
Bill 'Doc' Shoemaker walks toward Boom's supersonic demonstrator
3/14
Bill 'Doc' Shoemaker walks toward Boom's supersonic demonstrator
Tristan 'Geppetto' Brandenburg sitting in XB-1
4/14
Tristan 'Geppetto' Brandenburg sitting in XB-1
Control room for the XB-1 flight
5/14
Control room for the XB-1 flight
Diagram of the XB-1
6/14
Diagram of the XB-1
XB-1 preparing for flight
7/14
XB-1 preparing for flight
The XB-1 taxiing
8/14
The XB-1 taxiing
Rendering of the Overture supersonic airliner
9/14
Rendering of the Overture supersonic airliner
The cockpit of the XB-1
10/14
The cockpit of the XB-1
The XB-1 has a carbon composite structure
11/14
The XB-1 has a carbon composite structure
Wind tunnel testing of the XB-1
12/14
Wind tunnel testing of the XB-1
XB-1 has supersonic air intakes
13/14
XB-1 has supersonic air intakes
XB-1 touching down
14/14
XB-1 touching down
View gallery - 14 images

The first private supersonic aircraft since Concorde retired two decades ago has taken to the skies. On March 22, Boom's XB-1 supersonic demonstrator completed its maiden flight at the Mojave Air & Space Port in Mojave, California.

When the last Concorde touched down on November 6, 2003, it didn't just seem like the end of an era, but a major technological step backwards. It was a rare example of the world losing an entire capability with the abandonment of commercial supersonic air travel without anything anywhere to replace it.

Today, NASA and a number of private companies are working on projects to reinstate faster-than-sound air travel that will not only carry passengers and cargo, but will be environmentally friendly and economically feasible. The latter is a polite way of saying that they hope it will make money.

XB-1

With Chief Test Pilot Bill “Doc” Shoemaker at the controls, the XB-1 took off on an unambitious first flight that was essentially meant to show that the aircraft will fly and bits won't fall off while doing so.

Following behind was Test Pilot Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg in a T-38 chase plane to observe the flight and confirm altitude and speed. With a length of 62.6 feet (19 m) and a wingspan of 21 ft (6 m) , the XB-1 achieved an altitude of 7,120 ft (2,170 m) and speeds up to 238 knots (273 mph, 440 km/h) under the force of its three GE J85-15 engines generating a maximum thrust of 12,300 lbs.

According to Boom, once its aerodynamic characteristics and flight worthiness are confirmed, the XB-1 will increase speed until it is flying on later tests in excess of Mach 1.

XB-1 preparing for flight
XB-1 preparing for flight

Innovations for the XB-1 include an augmented reality vision system, digitally-optimized aerodynamics, a carbon composite construction, and supersonic air intakes that decelerate incoming air to subsonic speed, allowing the aircraft to be powered by conventional jet engines.

The purpose of the XB-1 is to help develop the technology that will be incorporated into the company's Overture supersonic jetliner that is projected to carry up to 80 passengers at speeds of Mach 1.7.

"Today, XB-1 took flight in the same hallowed airspace where the Bell X-1 first broke the sound barrier in 1947," said Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic. "I’ve been looking forward to this flight since founding Boom in 2014, and it marks the most significant milestone yet on our path to bring supersonic travel to passengers worldwide."

Source: Boom Supersonic

View gallery - 14 images

Tags

AircraftBoomSupersonicTest FlightsAviationFlightPlaneAirlines
1 comment
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
1 comment
Ric
Two things: 1, why no mention of or if or how this new company, called “Boom,” intends to manage the sonic boom issue that the concord solved by only flying supersonic speeds over oceans. 2, is it just me or did the emphasis on people; pilot walking across the tarmac, strapping in, etc., rows of people at monitors in the control room, all seem a bit anachronistic in this computer age? Surely human pilots are going to become little more than psychological comfort tokens on commercial airliners and private hobbyists with the cash and passion for the sport of flying. Military and cargo planes are not going to be piloted by humans for very much longer. Test pilots will be the first to go.