EHang to introduce air tourism in northwest China

Air mobility company EHang has joined forces with tourism company LN Holdings to bring air tourism to the latter's hotels. One of the first projects to emerge from the new collaboration will make the LN Garden Hotel in Nansha the first hotel to offer air tourism services to its guests.

At a ceremony on May 9, executives from EHang and the LN Group inked a deal that would see the LN Garden Hotel build an urban air mobility platform to offer guests aerial sightseeing and an air taxi service, as well as entertain with aerial light shows, educate through exhibitions and operate drone logistics. Indeed media in attendance at the signing ceremony were given brief air tours around the hotel in EHang's 216 air taxi, before settling down for an acrobatic drone light show.

Tourists will get to see landmarks from the air in EHang's 216 two passenger air taxi EHang

The 216 autonomous aerial vehicle features a two passenger pod surrounded by eight arms with two rotors on each. The electric air taxi has a reported top speed of 130 km/h (80 mph) and a maximum flight time of 21 minutes.

"We are excited to establish a comprehensive and long-term strategic partnership with LN Holdings," said EHang's chairman and CEO, Hu Huazhi. "Helping to build Guangzhou into a global air mobility pilot city is a milestone for us, and further promotes the commercialization of the UAM ecosystem. Guests of LN Garden Hotel will experience our one-stop intelligent AAV services, including the unique aerial sightseeing, convenient and autonomous air deliveries and high-tech aerial light shows."

Source: EHang