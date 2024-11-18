Hydrogen-powered, box-winged eVTOL makes first untethered flight

We've been following the development of Australia's AMSL Aero's longe-range, hydrogen-powered Vertiia eVTOL for some time and now the box-winged tilt-rotor aircraft has completed its first free flight after over a year of 50 tethered tests.

In recent years, multi-prop rotor craft have become increasingly common as all manner of companies have battled to gain a foothold in the emerging air taxi market. Despite this, the Vertiia still manages to stand out in the innovation stakes.

It's eight electric rotors are powered by a hydrogen fuel cell buffered through a battery system, which the company claims gives it a range of 620 miles (1,000 km) at a speed of 161 knots (186 mph, 300 km/h) and the ability to carry a pilot and four passengers at 30% of the cost of a conventional helicopter.

Interior of the Vertiia AMSL Aero

In addition, its box-wing configuration with its small wings behind the props that tilt in unison makes it surprisingly compact thanks to the carbon composite design. Not only is this a very strong build with plenty of lift, but it allows the rotors a very large degree of freedom to rotate while avoiding the "barndoor" drag that many tilt rotors suffer from before the airfoils can tilt back to allow for horizontal flight.

The Vertiia made its first tethered flight in February 2023. In the first flights, it was fully battery powered as the company made thorough hover tests before going on to the various transition maneuvers for full flight. Hydrogen-powered flights will begin next year and commercial flights are slated to begin after full regulatory approval by 2027.

Source: AMSL Aero