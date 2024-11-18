© 2024 New Atlas
Aircraft

Hydrogen-powered, box-winged eVTOL makes first untethered flight

By David Szondy
November 17, 2024
Hydrogen-powered, box-winged eVTOL makes first untethered flight
Vertiia will be hydrogen powered when opertional
Vertiia will be hydrogen powered when opertional
View 5 Images
Vertiia will be hydrogen powered when opertional
1/5
Vertiia will be hydrogen powered when opertional
Vertiia making its first untethered flight
2/5
Vertiia making its first untethered flight
Interior of the Vertiia
3/5
Interior of the Vertiia
Refueling the Vertiia
4/5
Refueling the Vertiia
Vertiia in medivac configuration
5/5
Vertiia in medivac configuration
View gallery - 5 images

We've been following the development of Australia's AMSL Aero's longe-range, hydrogen-powered Vertiia eVTOL for some time and now the box-winged tilt-rotor aircraft has completed its first free flight after over a year of 50 tethered tests.

In recent years, multi-prop rotor craft have become increasingly common as all manner of companies have battled to gain a foothold in the emerging air taxi market. Despite this, the Vertiia still manages to stand out in the innovation stakes.

It's eight electric rotors are powered by a hydrogen fuel cell buffered through a battery system, which the company claims gives it a range of 620 miles (1,000 km) at a speed of 161 knots (186 mph, 300 km/h) and the ability to carry a pilot and four passengers at 30% of the cost of a conventional helicopter.

Interior of the Vertiia
Interior of the Vertiia

In addition, its box-wing configuration with its small wings behind the props that tilt in unison makes it surprisingly compact thanks to the carbon composite design. Not only is this a very strong build with plenty of lift, but it allows the rotors a very large degree of freedom to rotate while avoiding the "barndoor" drag that many tilt rotors suffer from before the airfoils can tilt back to allow for horizontal flight.

The Vertiia made its first tethered flight in February 2023. In the first flights, it was fully battery powered as the company made thorough hover tests before going on to the various transition maneuvers for full flight. Hydrogen-powered flights will begin next year and commercial flights are slated to begin after full regulatory approval by 2027.

Source: AMSL Aero

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

AircrafteVTOLFlight TestsHydrogen Aviation
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!