Hydrogen Aviation
The use of hydrogen, particularly hydrogen fuel cell powertrains, as a pathway to zero-emissions aviation. Hydrogen offers vastly superior energy density to lithium batteries. Indeed, there's a pathway using existing technology to building aircraft that can travel just as far as anything carrying jet fuel, for significantly reduced prices, while eliminating emissions.
-
ZeroAvia is creating zero-emissions hydrogen-fuel-cell powertrains for electric mid-range aircraft that could run up to 50% cheaper than today's jet-fuel planes. CEO Val Miftakhov says he'll have a solution for long-range international flights, too.
-
Israeli VTOL air taxi developer Urban Aeronautics has announced it's partnering with HyPoint to develop a long range, hydrogen fuel cell-powered, emissions-free version of its remarkable CityHawk aircraft, based on the military Cormorant design.
-
A California company says its new "turbo air-cooled" fuel cell design can deliver three times the power and four times the lifespan of a regular fuel cell, opening the door for high-speed, long-range, hydrogen-powered electric VTOL aircraft.
-
Skai some big waves last month with the launch of its long-range hydrogen-powered eVTOL air taxi prototype. In an interview with New Atlas, Skai's CTO tells us these flying commuters will cost about the same per mile as an Uber ride, and that he expects to be able to land them just about anywhere.
-
A new electric VTOL air taxi company came out of stealth mode today, using a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain that neatly sidesteps the energy density issue that's holding back battery-powered aircraft. Alaka'i Technologies' Skai machine has a range of up to 4 hr/400 mi and a five-passenger capacity.