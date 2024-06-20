Global unveiling of world's first 1,150-mile hydrogen-electric eVTOL

Sirius Aviation, in partnership with BMW Designworks, has today offered the first look at the inside and out of its upcoming CEO Jet, a winged eVTOL with 28 ducted fans that's powered by hydrogen fuel cells for a range of 1,150 miles per trip.

The Swiss aviation startup announced its intention to launch two versions of a hydrogen-electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft back in January, envisioned in partnership with BMW Designworks and the Sauber Group.

The global unveiling of the exterior and interior of the Sirius Jet took place in London today at the MOVE Expo, where company CEO Alexey Popov revealed what looks like a slick reworking of the luxury Business Jet called the CEO Jet.

The essentials don't appear to have changed much. The v-tail aircraft will feature 28 ducted fans split between wings and canard, that can tilt up for vertical take-off and then forward for horizontal flight. Each fan is driven by its own motor, and the expected cruise speed is reported to be 320 mph (515 km/h).

Each wing hosts 10 ducted fans, while the canard is home to eight Sirius Aviation AG

The aircraft is being designed to be much quieter in operation than a helicopter – at about the same noise level as a dishwasher – and will fly at altitudes of 21,000 ft (6,400 m). There will also be an emergency parachute system onboard, which will deploy automatically in the event of systems failure.

So far, much of the company's attention has been focused on the development of its hydrogen-electric powertrain, with Popov confirming to us that it's 70% ready and tested – to Technology Readiness Level 7.

Production of an innovative hydrogen fuel system. Sirius Jet Engine

The system comprises a liquid hydrogen fuel tank towards the rear of the fuselage that feeds a fuel cell stack. This in turn charges the main battery banks which power the motors that drive the proprietary 300-mm fans. The aircraft will also sport a booster battery pack that's "functional for just 90 seconds per flight cycle" and recharges during flight. This combination is expected to give the three-passenger luxury bushiness model a range of 1,150 miles (1,850 km) .

The Future of Flight: Sirius Jet's Hydrogen System

Inside the CEO Jet is a stripped-back cockpit featuring pilot controls, a viewing area that stretches from front to either side for optimum visibility plus a digital display that shows key flight data and navigation.

The three passenger seats are spaced for a roomy ride, with the pilot's seat and two passenger seats backed by a "light portal" display that shows an artificial horizon, flight time, range and carbon footprint information. A side table is positioned at each seat, with a cup holder, storage, reading light and charging tray featured. Passengers will also be treated to a burst of refreshing perfume before landing to help invigorate them before their onward journey.

The CEO Jet is designed for three passengers plus a pilot Sirius Aviation AG

Sirius Aviation also confirmed that it's aiming for serial manufacturing from 2028, which seems a little ambitious given the regulatory hurdles yet to be jumped over before these things are approved for operation – not to mention the truckloads of investment cash needed to get there.

However, the company is already looking to future builds, and has offered a first look at its upcoming "SUV of the sky" that will cater for well-heeled flyers with wanderlust, and can be adapted for various scenarios – including landing on water.

The Adventure Jet can be modified with pontoons to land on water Sirius Aviation AG

The Adventure Jet follows a similar design to the CEO Jet, but adds inflatable pontoons, hawk-eye cameras, search lights and a dust cover to protect the front of the ducted fans. A roof-rack shelter and off-grid tools and connectivity are also being cooked in.

Be sure to head to the gallery for a closer look at the new design renders. A promo video shown at MOVE Expo is expected later today, which we'll add when it appears.

Source: Sirius Aviation AG