Jump Aero wants to taxi first responders by eVTOL

In search of a new niche market, startup Jump Aero wants to use eVTOL aircraft to ferry first responders to emergency scenes at speeds of up to 200 mph (320 km/m). The goal is not only to deliver responders quickly, but also to allow them to land on suburban roads.

Though electric aircraft propulsion is still in its infancy, there are already any number of companies carving out their share of their market. While some concentrate on package delivery, others are looking to short-haul passenger flights or urban air taxi services.

In hopes of trimming emergency response times by half, Jump Aero wants to exploit the small size of eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) craft in such a way that their limited range won't be a drawback. Led by founder Carl Dietrich and the people behind Terrafugia, Still Water Design, and the Community Air Mobility Initiative, the company is still in the very early stages of funding and recruitment, so details are thin on the ground.

"We intend to fly first responders to the scene of an emergency as quickly and safely as technology will allow," says Dietrich. "We are excited to partner with local communities and first responder organizations to help our heroes save lives."

Source: Jump Aero