© 2021 New Atlas
Aircraft

Rolls-Royce's all-electric Spirit of Innovation flies for the first time

By David Szondy
September 16, 2021
Rolls-Royce's all-electric Spi...
The Spirit of Innovation taking off
The Spirit of Innovation taking off
View 18 Images
The Spirit of Innovation is part of the ACCEL project
1/18
The Spirit of Innovation is part of the ACCEL project
The Spirit of Innovation is beginning an intense testing program
2/18
The Spirit of Innovation is beginning an intense testing program
The Spirit of Innovation showing its lines
3/18
The Spirit of Innovation showing its lines
Front view of the Spirit of Innovation
4/18
Front view of the Spirit of Innovation
Rendering of the Spirit of Innovation
5/18
Rendering of the Spirit of Innovation
The Spirit of Innovation will aim to break the electric air speed record
6/18
The Spirit of Innovation will aim to break the electric air speed record
Closeup of the powertrain
7/18
Closeup of the powertrain
Spirit of Innovation infographic
8/18
Spirit of Innovation infographic
The Spirit of Innovation landing
9/18
The Spirit of Innovation landing
The Spirit of Innovation has a 6,000-cell battery
10/18
The Spirit of Innovation has a 6,000-cell battery
The Spirit of Innovation in the hangar
11/18
The Spirit of Innovation in the hangar
The Spirit of Innovation has a 1930s profile
12/18
The Spirit of Innovation has a 1930s profile
The Spirit of Innovation showing off its powertrain
13/18
The Spirit of Innovation showing off its powertrain
Rolls-Royce Spirit of
14/18
Rolls-Royce Spirit of Innovation
The Spirit of Innovation over Wiltshire
15/18
The Spirit of Innovation over Wiltshire
The Spirit of Innovation taking off
16/18
The Spirit of Innovation taking off
The first flight Spirit of Innovation flew at Boscombe Down on Wednesday 15th of September 2021
17/18
The first flight Spirit of Innovation flew at Boscombe Down on Wednesday 15th of September 2021
The Spirit of Innovation on the tarmac
18/18
The Spirit of Innovation on the tarmac
View gallery - 18 images

Rolls-Royce's high-speed, all-electric Spirit of Innovation aircraft has flown for the first time. On September 15, 2021 at 2:56 pm BST, the speedster prop plane took off from the UK Ministry of Defence’s Boscombe Down site outside Amesbury, Wiltshire, England for a 15-minute flight.

The first flight comes over six months after its first taxi trials and over a year later than its originally scheduled takeoff. The program will now move into a more intense flight-testing phase to collect data about the aircraft's electric power and propulsion system performance, and will culminate in an attempt to fly at over 300 mph (480 km/h).

Part of the Accelerating the Electrification of Flight (ACEL) program, the Spirit of Innovation is being developed by Rolls-Royce to not only set a new electric-propelled air-speed record, but also to push the development of eVTOL air taxis.

The Spirit of Innovation is beginning an intense testing program
The Spirit of Innovation is beginning an intense testing program

Inside the sleek streamlined hull that harks back to the classic racing planes of the 1930s is what Rolls-Royce claims is the most power-dense battery pack ever assembled for an aircraft. This consists of a battery pack of 6,000 cells that punch 400 kW (536 bhp) at 750 V through the electric powertrain and could reach a maximum output of 750 kW (1,000 bhp) with an Active Thermal Management System Cooling radiator to keep the system from overheating.

The batteries run three YASA 750R lightweight e-motors to turn the trio of electrically-actuated blades of the single propeller spinning at 2,400 RPM for a more stable ride and an energy efficiency of up to 90 percent. In addition, sensors monitor performance from 20,000 points in the powertrain.

"The first flight of the Spirit of Innovation is a great achievement for the ACCEL team and Rolls-Royce," Warren East, CEO, Rolls-Royce. "We are focused on producing the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonize transport across air, land and sea, and capture the economic opportunity of the transition to net zero. This is not only about breaking a world record; the advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this program has exciting applications for the Urban Air Mobility market and can help make 'jet zero' a reality."

The video below shows the Spirit of Innovation taking off.
Innovation

Source: Rolls-Royce

View gallery - 18 images

Tags

AircraftRolls RoyceElectric AircraftFlight Tests
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!