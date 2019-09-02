Sky high with the winners of the 2019 Royal Air Force Photographic Competition
The winners of the 2019 Royal Air Force Photographic Competition have been revealed, offering an incredible peek behind the curtain inside the United Kingdom’s aerial armed forces. The images are primarily captured by serving personnel, highlighting a range of equipment and aircraft.
Over 1,000 images were considered in this year’s competition, spanning 13 categories including Sports, Current RAF Equipment, Operations & Exercises, and Technical/Engineering. As well as individual category winners, the competition celebrates an overall photographer of the year and a single image of the year, selected by three industry professional judges.
“The pictures on show are of a phenomenal standard,” says freelance photographer Edmond Terakopian, one of the judges this year. “Some very well thought out photography and it’s not simply uncontrolled action but some amazing images that have required a great deal of thought that have married creativity with timing perfectly. The level of photography has been fantastic.”
The overall winning image this year is a spectacular shot of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic team performing a Concorde formation. The photograph was taken by Cpl Ashley Keates, an official RAF photographer. Other winning images take you inside the cockpit of a massive A400M tanker, or deliver unique glimpses of elaborate training exercises.
Take a look through our gallery at more breathtaking highlights from the 2019 RAF Photo Competition.