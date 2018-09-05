There's a reason that Airstream calls its Class B motorhomes "touring coaches" instead of camper vans – marketing, sure, but it's a more upscale name for what is clearly a more fully loaded, upscale (and pricey) breed of live-in van, well upmarket from the base-level pop-tops popular with climbers, surfers and mountain bikers. Whether or not Airstream van owners journey between the California coast and Napa Valley on a regular basis, as the company's advertising would have us believe, they probably have the means. And a van like the Interstate Nineteen allows them to do so without giving up too much of the comfort they'd enjoy at home.