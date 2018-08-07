"Hadrosaurs are very common and found all over Denali National Park (Alaska)," says Anthony Fiorillo, lead author of the new study. "Previously, they had not been found alongside therizinosaurs in Denali. In Mongolia, where therizinosaurs are best known – though no footprints have been found in association – skeletons of hadrosaurs and therizinosaurs have been found to co-occur from a single rock unit so this was a highly unusual find in Alaska, and it prompted my interest. From our research, we've determined that this track association of therizinosaurs and hadrosaurs is currently the only one of its kind in North America."