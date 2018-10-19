"Since people use their phones very frequently during the day, we were thinking we could use phones as an instrument to understand and measure their alertness," says doctoral student Vincent W.S. Tseng, lead author of a paper on the research."If you want to get something very important done, then probably you should execute this task while you're at the peak of your alertness; when you're in a valley of your alertness, you can do something like rote work. You'll also know the best time to take a break in order to allow your alertness or energy to go back up again."