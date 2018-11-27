Percussion pad becomes music multitasker with cooked-in sampler and looperView gallery - 5 images
Music hardware maker Alesis has announced a new multi-tool for solo beatmakers, producers and kit-packing drummers. As well as performing electronic percussion duties, the Strike MultiPad can sample, edit and loop sounds and be used as an audio interface.
Alesis describes its new all-in-one electronic percussion instrument as an "incredibly capable and versatile device that far surpasses the performance and creative potential of any previous electronic drum pad." And it's easy to see why.
Up top, the Strike MultiPad rocks nine velocity-sensing pads with custom-controlled RGB lighting for bashing out rhythms. The device comes with 32 GB of built-in storage, including 6 GB of samples, loops, drums and more.
The user can import samples from a variety of sources, download sounds from the internet, or load them in over USB from external hardware. There are five effects processors to give sounds more flavor, and samples or rhythms can be looped in real time.
A 4.3 inch display in front of the pads helps visualize sample edits, custom kit creation or settings tweaks without needing a laptop or separate control box.
The MultiPad can be used as a USB/MIDI interface, and integrated into acoustic or e-drum kits courtesy of pedal inputs, external triggers and foot controls.
The Alesis Strike MultiPad is available now for US$699 and ships with a special edition of Pro Tools First digital audio workstation, as well as Ableton Live Lite. The video below has more.
