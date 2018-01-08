There is no word yet on the pricing or availability of First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound alarm

Voice assistants are making their way into modern homes within a myriad of devices, making it perfectly ok for folks to bark instructions at their lamps, vacuum cleaners and light bulbs. The latest household item to gain this functionality is the smoke detector, with US safety company First Alert unveiling a ceiling-mounted alarm that doubles as an Alexa-enabled speaker.







First Alert's Onelink Safe & Sound smoke detector is billed as a three-in-one device, in that it detects smoke and carbon monoxide, processes voice commands and can also be used as a ceiling-mounted speaker.

It is installed just like a regular hardwired smoke alarm (but also comes with a sealed lithium battery for backup) and in addition to an 85-decibel alarm, can send notifications to the user's smartphone when it detects smoke or carbon monoxide in the home.

When it's not alerting homeowner's to emergency scenarios, the smoke alarm offers all the same functionality of an Amazon Echo speaker. Users can ask Alexa to read the news or weather, control other smart-home devices or play music via the Onelink Safe & Sound's built-in omnidirectional speaker.

First Alert will also offer a Google Assistant-powered version of the alarm for those that prefer it, as well as a model that integrates with Apple HomeKit for use with Siri and turns the alarm into an AirPlay 2 speaker. All versions measure 6.8 x 6.8 x 2.26 in (17.3 x 17.3 x 5.7 cm) and weigh 1.5 lb (680 g).