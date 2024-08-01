Allergies
People who’ve been suffering from allergies for a long time without relief may actually have chronic sinusitis, requiring a different treatment, a study has found. Here's a list of sinusitis signs and symptoms to watch out for.
A drug used to treat asthma has been shown to substantially reduce the risk of potentially life-threatening reactions in people aged one and older with multiple common food allergies, including peanuts, following accidental exposure.
Researchers have discovered a never-before-identified type of memory B cell, an immune cell that ‘remembers’ what a person is allergic to, potentially opening the door to new therapeutics to treat allergies, including life-threatening food allergies.
August 01, 2024Australia, the ‘allergy capital of the world,’ has launched a world-first free nationwide treatment program for children with peanut allergies. The goal is to safely build tolerance so that kids don’t need to worry about the possibility of a life-threatening reaction.
January 16, 2024Researchers have created a nanotherapy that selectively targets and shuts down the immune cells responsible for causing an allergic response in mice, preventing anaphylaxis. It could be the first nanomedicine to prevent allergic reactions.
January 08, 2024For the first time, scientists have found that measuring airborne allergen levels, instead of the traditional method of performing a pollen count in real time, can help the 25% of US adults with hay fever better assess risk and manage their symptoms.
October 15, 2023Researchers have found that administering under-the-tongue immunotherapy given to young peanut-allergic children is a safe and effective way of desensitizing them to the food. It may provide another method of curbing this potentially deadly allergy.
October 04, 2023Does early childhood exposure to a broad variety of bacteria make one less likely to develop allergies? A new animal study challenges this popular idea, finding diverse microbial exposure when young may have little effect on allergic immune responses.
September 12, 2023Adding weight to the large body of scientific evidence that has found phenylephrine is as useless as a placebo for nasal congestion, an advisory panel has declared common oral medications ineffective and urged for them to be removed from sale.
September 04, 2023A new study has found that the contents of commercially produced extracts used to test for shellfish allergies differ widely between manufacturers. The researchers say the lack of standardization increases the risk of false negatives.
August 31, 2023A new study has found that four major childhood allergies share a common feature: an imbalance of gut bacteria during infancy. Researchers say that correcting this imbalance could potentially prevent lifelong allergic diseases.
July 26, 2023Researchers have found a link between infant food allergy and asthma in later childhood. They say their findings can help healthcare professionals to be more vigilant around monitoring the respiratory health of children with early food allergies.
May 17, 2023Egg allergies are one of the most common allergies in children, triggered by everything from meatloaf to flu vaccines. Now, researchers have used genome editing technology to develop a chicken egg that may be safe for allergy sufferers to eat.
April 03, 2023While three million Americans suffer from a nut allergy, there's little in the way of medical intervention. But in a world first, researchers have taken a cue from the pandemic vaccines and used mRNA technology to help the immune system fight back.
March 14, 2023Researchers have discovered new information about how the body’s antibody-mediated immune system works, calling into question long-held scientific understanding and opening the door for potential advancements in immunological treatment.
January 11, 2023A trial has tested whether introducing small quantities of boiled peanuts to a child's diet can treat allergies. After the year-long treatment, 80% of children could tolerate peanuts but the researchers caution the therapy is still experimental.
March 29, 2022A single protein called Fel d 1 is responsible for the lion's share of human cat allergies, but a company called InBio says its initial research indicates a promising possibility that this protein can be eliminated safely using CRISPR gene editing.
March 04, 2022Peanut allergies can be very serious, potentially resulting in life-threatening anaphylaxis. There could be new hope for eliminating such allergies, however, thanks to the use of peanut-packin' microneedles.
