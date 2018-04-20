Exotic hardwoods are getting harder to come by and tighter tonewood regulations are having an impact on guitar making. Over the last few years, many leading manufacturers have been raiding wood piles from demolished buildings or using materials that are easier to come by. But France's Alquier Guitars is going all out for its Cosmic builds, turning away from tropical wood, making use of sustainable bamboo and breaking out titanium hardware.

Major guitar makers have had to dance around tighter CITES regulations introduced early last year that aimed at putting a halt to rosewood trade around the world, usually replacing the endangered wood with less exotic species. Alquier has a more progressive philosophy, to only use FSC and PEFC certified sustainable wood and bamboo.



The French company has spent 5 years looking into sustainable guitar making before launching its Ethiq line of instruments – which use bamboo as an alternative to exotic woods, titanium for hardtails, knobs, switches and truss rods, and custom in-house pickups. Now it's launched a Kickstarter to get the Cosmic One into the hands of eco-conscious players.



The instrument benefits from a familiar-looking ergonomic single cut design, with the fast-growing evergreen used for the body, neck and fingerboard. The company says that it uses titanium for the hardware as a less toxic replacement for the kinds of metals normally found in electric guitars, also noting that it "adds resonance and sustain to your guitar's tone." And it rocks curvy, wood-covered P90-style custom pickups at bridge and neck positions.